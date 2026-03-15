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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
9h

Let’s stipulate for the sake of argument that the US hit the Iranian school. Still, no one has made the claim that killing the girls was the objective. Instead, it was a targeting error, perhaps careless at worst. Yet while the media and many commentators seem consumed by it, they ignore the fact that Iran sends its missiles into Israel without the slightest concern about whether they hit military targets or civilians. The failure to distinguish between negligence and the intentional infliction of harm to innocents is a moral abomination and drains the perpetrators of all credibility.

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
10h

Iran needs to be in the past tense. The Mad Mullahs are the primary sponsors of worldwide Islamic madness and need to be removed, assume room temperature, and their sick ideology needs to be fought. They want an apocalypse somehow thinking that this will make the world better? Israel and the US are the only forces able and willing to destroy the lunacy coming out of Tehran. The Western supporters of this insanity are doing so because they want the free world to be destroyed forgetting that the Islamic crazies will come after THEM. I've said for years that these idiot lefties want to speak like communists on the barricades while they want to live like free-market capitalists and are the "useful idiots" of which Lenin and others spoke.

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