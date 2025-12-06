Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
7h

Thanks for the informative essay, Dr. Firester!

The Red-Green alliance used to seem like one of those kooky conspiracy theories, but when I hear explanations like yours, it makes complete sense to me. I can see just how dangerous it is.

As for the UN, I believe this is a hopelessly broken institution that has far outlived whatever value it once had (if any). I'm hoping our current administration will consider forming a new organization to take its place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
5h

David, I loved this great article the first time I read it and now read it again.

Got your book " Failure to adapt" and am reading it now.

If the Jews really run the world, we wouldn't drown in hopeless " explaining" (hasbara)and we would have had our own Al-Jazeera.

Not only they highjacked and perverted so much language, but they messed up with everyone's heads. We still insist in what's " truly true", not understanding how everyone doesn't see it that way, and not realising that " narrative", like any fairy-tale or fiction ,is just as acceptable to most people. No reasoning required.

My second thought is that we must go on the attack, stop defending as a reflex, and expose them for the bastards and idiots they are, using strong language, numbers, images, putting " them" on the defensive.

I remember much missed NYC Mayor Ed Koch saying , decades ago, that we Jews have always been afraid of getting our heads from under the grass.

I think we still think this way, after 2,000 years of hiding, running and dying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture