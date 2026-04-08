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Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
2h

Let me cut to the chase. An increasingly erratic and aging president, first threatening genocide and then accepting a two-week cease fire, has betrayed the Iranian people and guaranteed further war and bloodshed. Repression and executions will continue. Uranium enrichment remains safe. Ballistic missiles and drones remain protected. Above all, the Iranian regime remains intact. More secure than Trump’s presidency. The Democrats’ knives are out, sharper than ever including impeachment and removal by the 25th amendment. And the Republican caucus is getting nervous with the midterms fast approaching and Trump’s popularity continuing to drop like the Rosetta Stone from the Eiffel Tower. Meanwhile, J.D. Vance is continuing to consult his wife about the color of the drapes. No American with serious negotiating chops will be dealing with the Iranians. They are masters of lying and deception. This is the Mideast: not New Jersey, Not New York, not Florida and certainly not Ohio. Anyone remotely familiar with Islam knows that lying is a virtue. And the Iranian regime is very good at it. In betraying the Iranian people, the way Trump has betrayed the Afghan people, he has missed a golden opportunity to reorder the Mideast, not only for Israel, but also for the Gulf States and for the future of peace and prosperity and to free 90 million, brave, creative, highly educated and pro-Western, pro-America and pro-Israel people. That opportunity is not likely to come within our lifetimes. If ever. Trump chose war to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability, its support for global terrorism, and the destruction of its vast arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones, supported by the Axis of Evil: Russia, China and North Korea. The only way to achieve these goals was through regime change. That is now clearly off the table. And Israel, the Gulf States, Europe, and the United States, and the rest of the world will pay the price. Maybe not immediately, but sooner rather than later. As Trump did with the Gaza War and Hamas, he has now done with the mullahs and the IRGC in Iran: snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. And that will be his legacy to his future detriment and ours. Ask not for whom TACO Tuesday comes. It has come for all of us.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2h

Good analysis, Joshua. No pearl clutching, wait and see what is the real objective from the follower of his The Art of the Deal. BTW, Trump already voiced that he understands that “Iranian Deal” is bs.

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