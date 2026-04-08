Israeli fighter jets en route to the Islamic Republic of Iran (photo: IDF/X)

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The two-week ceasefire between Iran and its adversaries is less a conclusion than a recalibration. It’s a tactical pause in a conflict whose underlying logic remains unresolved.

From the vantage point of Israel and Israel-aligned Middle Eastern states, this moment reflects not de-escalation, but pressure redistribution. Each actor reads the ceasefire not as peace, but as leverage — temporary, fragile, and contingent.

A ceasefire, in its purest definition, implies a halt to hostilities. In this case, it is more accurately understood as an operational intermission. Neither side has achieved its core objectives, and neither appears willing to concede them.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz (a critical artery for global energy markets) without securing any of its stated demands: no guarantees of a final end to the war, no sanctions relief, no reparations, and no recognition of its regional posture.

From a Western perspective, this is interpreted as a sign of pressure working. The cumulative impact of sustained military strikes, economic isolation, and internal instability appears to have forced Tehran into tactical retreat. The Strait’s reopening is not viewed as goodwill, but as necessity.

The Israeli Perspective: Strategic Patience, Conditional Restraint

For Israel, the ceasefire represents an opportunity, but not a commitment. Its strategic doctrine has long emphasized preemption and deterrence, particularly regarding existential threats such as nuclear proliferation and ballistic missile capabilities.

Israel’s calculus is straightforward: If negotiations led by the United States fail to produce verifiable and irreversible constraints on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, the ceasefire becomes irrelevant. The option to resume military operations remains not only viable, but legitimate within Israel’s security framework.

Importantly, Israel does not stand alone in this posture. Quiet alignment with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia reinforces a regional consensus, largely unspoken but deeply felt, that a weakened Iran is preferable to an emboldened one.

These states may not publicly advocate for escalation, but they are unlikely to oppose it if Iran is perceived to be exploiting the ceasefire to regroup.

The United States: Internal Divergence, External Pressure

The United States enters this phase with both strategic clarity and internal ambiguity. Officially, the administration maintains firm demands: the complete removal of nuclear material from Iran, the cessation of uranium enrichment, and the dismantling of ballistic missile capabilities. These are maximalist objectives, reflecting a desire not merely to contain Iran, but to fundamentally reshape its threat profile.

Yet beneath this clarity lies political divergence. The tension between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance underscores competing priorities. One seeks historical legacy, perhaps an enduring geopolitical achievement that redefines the Middle East balance of power. The other, much younger and still in his prime, is constrained by political continuity, mindful of public positioning and future electoral viability.

This divergence does not necessarily paralyze U.S. policy, but it introduces volatility. Mixed signals — whether in tone, timing, or tactics — can complicate negotiations and create openings for miscalculation by adversaries.

The United States also retains the capacity to “blow up” the ceasefire, whether intentionally or indirectly. This could occur through:

Escalatory enforcement of red lines

Breakdown in negotiations, leading to renewed military action

Operational sabotage, such as strikes that target diplomatic or political figures, undermining backchannel efforts

In this sense, Washington is both the architect of the ceasefire and a potential agent of its collapse. Last Wednesday, Vance ’s peace talks with the Iranian regime were already “blown up” after a key figure helping plan the Iran-U.S. meetings in Pakistan was wounded in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. 81-year-old Kamal Kharazi, Iran’s former foreign minister, was injured when a building in Tehran was struck, likely an assassination attempt.

Iran: Strategic Contraction Amid Internal Fracture

Iran enters the ceasefire in a position of visible strain. The decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without extracting concessions suggests a regime under pressure militarily, economically, and politically.

Internally, the divide between pragmatic and hardline factions appears to be widening. Reports of confrontation between President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders reflect deeper structural tensions. The pragmatists recognize the limits of endurance — an economy nearing collapse, a population under strain, and a military apparatus under sustained attack.

The hardliners, by contrast, are ideologically committed to resistance, even at significant cost.

This fragmentation creates multiple scenarios:

A negotiated settlement, which risks projecting weakness and inviting internal backlash

Continued defiance, which invites further external targeting and economic degradation

Internal destabilization, including potential assassinations, factional violence, or even a military coup led by the IRGC

The regime’s dilemma is acute: Compromise threatens internal cohesion; defiance threatens survival.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard: A Spoiler with Independent Agency

The extremist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps occupies a unique position, both as a key pillar of the regime and as a semi-autonomous actor with its own institutional interests.

From its vantage point, the ceasefire may be seen not as a strategic necessity, but as a constraint. Its legitimacy is tied to resistance and confrontation; prolonged de-escalation risks eroding its influence.

The Revolutionary Guard could disrupt the ceasefire in several ways:

Provocative actions, such as attacks on shipping, regional proxies, or Israeli targets

Unauthorized military operations, bypassing civilian leadership and undermining diplomatic efforts

Internal power plays, including moves against perceived moderates within the regime

Despite Iran’s effort to project a narrative of “victory by not losing” — underscored by missile launches toward Israel and defiant rhetoric from its National Security Council — the reality suggests that the Iranian regime was first to blink.

What appears to have driven the shift was not symbolism, but substance: the growing threat to, and recent destruction of, critical national infrastructure. In the past several days, the Israeli Air Force has intensified pressure on the regime by striking assets that serve both Revolutionary Guard and civilian purposes (which the Revolutionary Guard deliberately uses for cover). This marks a deliberate escalation in strategy.

For weeks, Israeli security officials have argued that only targeting national infrastructure would force a genuine reassessment in Tehran, even under the influence of hardline Revolutionary Guard leadership. The logic is straightforward but powerful: When bridges, rail networks, steel plants, and petrochemical facilities are hit, the consequences extend far beyond military degradation.

These are not just strategic assets; they are economic lifelines employing tens of thousands of Iranians. Their destruction creates a dual crisis for the regime: it complicates efforts to rebuild military capacity while simultaneously deepening internal pressure. A government already grappling with economic strain, social unrest, and widespread dissatisfaction must now contend with a population whose livelihoods are directly impacted.

In that sense, the strikes have done more than weaken Iran’s operational capabilities; they have sharpened the regime’s internal contradictions, forcing it to balance external confrontation with the growing risk of domestic instability.

The Illusion of Victory — and the Reality of Strategy

Among pro-Israel audiences in the West, this ceasefire may feel underwhelming, if not outright disappointing. After weeks of sustained pressure on Iran’s military and regime infrastructure, many expected something closer to a definitive outcome: a “knockout punch” that would fundamentally cripple or even collapse the Islamic Republic of Iran.

That moment has not arrived, but it was never the most likely outcome.

Modern conflicts between states, especially those with deep regional entanglements and asymmetric tools of power, rarely end in sudden, decisive blows. They evolve through phases of pressure, adaptation, and internal strain. What may appear, on the surface, as restraint or incompletion is often part of a longer strategic arc.

From this perspective, Israel and the United States have not run out of options; they have preserved them.

Militarily, economically, and diplomatically, significant leverage remains. The infrastructure damage already inflicted on Iran is not easily reversible. Sanctions can tighten. Intelligence operations can expand. Targeted strikes can resume. Negotiations themselves can be used as instruments of pressure rather than compromise.

But perhaps the most consequential “card” is not external; it is internal to Iran.

The cumulative pressure of war, sanctions, and regime dysfunction is increasingly being felt by the Iranian population. Economic fragility, inflation, and isolation have already eroded public trust. Now, with visible signs of regime vulnerability, the psychological barrier of inevitability begins to crack. When a government appears strong, dissent is suppressed not only by force, but by futility. When it appears weakened, dissent becomes thinkable.

This is where the strategic horizon shifts.

If large numbers of Iranians take to the streets again, like they did in December and January, the regime faces a dilemma it has encountered before — but under very different global conditions. In past protests, including those brutally suppressed in recent months, the regime relied on speed, opacity, and limited international attention to reassert control. Today, the environment is different. The world is watching Iran with an intensity that extends far beyond the usual diplomatic and media circles.

A harsh crackdown — mass arrests, violence against demonstrators, or executions — would not occur in a vacuum. It would be seen, documented, and amplified in real time. Such actions could trigger not only renewed external pressure, but internal escalation. The very tools the regime has historically used to maintain control could, under current conditions, accelerate its delegitimization.

This does not guarantee regime change, but it raises the stakes dramatically.

For Israel and the United States, this creates a strategic paradox: the absence of a “knockout punch” may, in fact, open the door to a more consequential outcome — one driven not by external force alone, but by internal fracture.

For observers expecting a decisive end, this moment may feel incomplete. But in a conflict defined by military, political, economic, and societal layers, the most decisive shifts are often the least immediate. The ceasefire, then, is not the end of pressure on Iran. It may be the beginning of a different kind.