Future of Jewish

Stephanie Wilson
1h

I LOVE Israel & I've been ''defending her'' for as long as I can remember. [Mostly on social media & in everyday convo w/ friends. My friends also love Israel & we love talking about Israel & how she is kicking Hamas ass & soooooooo much more. I'll share whatever pro Israel info I can get my hands on. I love busting these genocide liars!

Robert street
1h

Well. I understand the need to defend Israel. But i would do it differently. When they ask if Israel is doing a genocide. Agree. And it will get a lot worse unless the Hamas dudes do not release the hostages and get the hell out of there. What have you got to lose . You cannot change their mind. There would be many responses to your agreement . One could be disgust. And they will go away. No worries nothing gained nothing lost. Another would be " thats awful why would they want to do that" which means that you now have an opportunity to control the conversation. I could answer ... well they started it and had the chance to prevent it in the beginning by for example releasing all the hostages. This conversation can now go in many directions and with a bit of preparations the worst that can happen is that they would walk away. Like before no worries. But you have possibly put a different element in their thinking. But in my opinion the best part is that they (may) understand Israel is committed and strong.

