Future of Jewish

Kafr Dhimmi
7h

Here’s the thing if someone says I hate Jews and I want to kill them all I believe them. If they say I’m a democrat I believe them a republican I believe them. So tell me why when the National German Socialist Workers Party gets put on the right, wrong the NSDAP aka nazi party was always of the left. Flee you fools.

Noah Otte
4h

You’re absolutely right, John! The left abandoned Israel after the Six-Day War in 1967 when Israel officially emerged as a regional power and conquered a good deal of land. The left abandoned the Jews because A) They were no longer victims anymore and B) They well for Soviet propaganda which stated the Palestinians were oppressed people and the Jews were evil white settler colonists. The left doesn’t understand Israel at all. Israel isn’t an ethno-state nor a settler-colonial state nor an apartheid state. Israel is a Jewish and multicultural state where all people have equal rights. Israel is the best place in the Middle East for women, minorities, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, and Christians. Israel is a world leader in protecting the environment and humane treatment of animals. Palestinians can even get Israeli citizenship if they want it many just don’t bother to get it. It’s every liberal’s dream! Meanwhile, in the Palestinian Territories women are second-class citizens, gay people are socially ostracized or even murdered, black people and Christians face systemic discrimination, slavery is still practiced, and disabled people are neglected and abused. Israel has a sterling human rights record, the West Bank and Gaza…not so much. The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is no apartheid. Palestinians can work in Israel for four times the wages they would earn at home, get free medical care from the IDF, marry Israelis if they so choose, become Israeli citizens, have a degree of self-government, Jewish settler terrorists who attack Palestinians are arrested and thrown in jail, and illegal Jewish settlements built on Palestinian land are torn down.

The occupation of the West Bank has its flaws too be sure. For Palestinians the occupation has come with oppression, brutality, injustices, atrocities, censorship, and torture. To be sure, Israel has been no angel in the West Bank anymore than the European countries or the United States have been an angel in places they colonized or occupied. But overall the occupation has been done humanely and is legal under international law. West Bank Palestinians are treated much better than blacks, Coloureds and Asians in South Africa ever were. It’s insulting to compare a nation built by Holocaust survivors and immigrants to one of the most evil regimes in history and it diminishes the suffering of those black, Coloured and Asian South Africans who suffered under the real apartheid! There is NO comparison between the two states. All people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, or sex have equal rights in Israel. Not so in Apartheid South Africa where whites were privileged above everybody else. Apartheid South Africa was a very patriarchal society where men were the clear head of the household. In Israel, women have full equality with men. LGBT people and disabled people were treated brutality in Apartheid South Africa. In Israel, LGBT people have almost every right they deserve, same-sex marriages performed abroad are recognized and openly LGBT people serve in the Knesset. Disabled people receive every accommodation they might need, are protected from discrimination by law and there are affirmative action programs for them.

The hate that Jihadists and radical leftists spew to today is the same hate propagated by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s just dressed up in the language of social justice. There is no doubt about the fact that antizionism is antisemitism. I urge every state in this country to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism as soon as possible. Denying Jews the right to have a state is antisemitic period. Nor does adopting the resolution stifle free speech or legitimate criticism of Israel. Nor does antizionism equal criticism of Israel. The latter is not hateful at all, the former is definitely hateful. Are all anti-Zionists antisemitic? Not at all. But they are badly misinformed or misguided. The left needs to take a balanced stance on the Israel-Palestine Conflict and support coexistence between the two peoples and the two-state solution. Zionism needs to become “cool” with liberals again. The Democratic Party also needs to apologize for not standing up for Jewish Americans like they should have after the Gaza War started and antisemitism skyrocketed, same with the Labour Party in Britain. Left-wing political parties across the West need to declare their support for the Jewish state.

