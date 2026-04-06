Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Na'amah Devine's avatar
Na'amah Devine
1h

There are a few people who have awakened but unfortunately there is still far too many whom you will just be hoping in vain for...

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Bonnie Geller's avatar
Bonnie Geller
15m

My question is why American Jews and even many Israelis assume the Diaspora consists of American Jews, and those outside of the US are carbon copies of American Jews in every way possible. The American Jews are incredibly different from the rest of the Diaspora, and it is disgusting to assume that Jews like me outside of the US are carbon copies of a very highly assimilated American Jewish population, with Reform , a social action movement with a tinge of Judaism as the major Jewish sect of non-Haredi in the US. Reform is negligible in the rest of the Diaspora and it has had hugely negative effects on American Jewry, with its decades long demonization of Israel and religious Jews, thus brainwashing their children and youth for decades, and their standing up for every minority including those who want to kill Jews, but refusing to standing up for Jews unless they worship Marx and their religion is Jew hating Progressivism. Due to total assimilation, and intermarriage, how many younger Jews are there left in the US other than the religious Jews, that actually identify fully as Jewish and not those who use the label Jew only to attack the Jewish community in the US?

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