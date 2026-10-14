Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
3h

I’m coming to believe that our role as Jews is a test for the world’s ability to distinguish truth from lies and good from evil. And much of the world is failing. It makes me appreciate all the more those who have their heads screwed on properly.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
3h

Well done, profound, and sad.

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