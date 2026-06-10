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Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Kaitlin, I enjoyed your article even though my own journey took me in the opposite direction.

I was raised largely in an Orthodox environment, but over time I became an agnostic. I simply had to be honest with myself. I never found the faith that my religious siblings found, and I still haven't.

My view is that people need to search for what gives them meaning, purpose, and peace. As long as they don't impose their beliefs on others, and others don't impose beliefs on them, I have no issue with the path they choose.

Personally, I have a hard time believing that out of thousands of religions that have existed throughout human history, any one group can be absolutely certain it has found the one true path. But I've also come to believe that the real value of religion is not whether it can prove it is uniquely correct. The value is whether it helps people live a better, more meaningful life.

If Orthodoxy has given you that sense of purpose and fulfillment, then I say good for you. Some people find their answers through religion. Some through philosophy. Some through family, work, community, or other pursuits.

We're all searching in our own way.

The people who truly care about you may not always understand your choices, but ultimately they should be happy when you've found something that brings meaning and happiness into your life.

I wish you well on your journey.

Pro-Jew, proudly Zionist

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
3h

Welcome!

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