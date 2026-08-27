Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
3h

NEVER EVER! The Lord Himself called Israel "MY PEOPLE." He will forever and always have His Hand on the Jewish people. The unconditional Abrahamic Covenant spells it out clearly when it begins in Gen 12:1-3. Blessings or curses, people are to choose. But then He tells us that His People will be a blessing to the whole world. And they have been in so many ways. Those who have dared to "touch the apple of His Eye," will eventually feel the wrath of the Almighty. It is written in the Hebrew Bible as well as in the end of the Christian Bible.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
3h

Setback. Hope. Change. And then Success.

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