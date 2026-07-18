Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
9h

I read this a week or so ago and shared w friends.

Nachum, a perfect 🎯

This needs to be made into a play. Pronto. There is another play out there called The Zionists ( if not familiar look it up). Many have raved about it. The characters ( a Jewish family) were caricatured in my and others' opinions in a cleverly slanted manner. A compare and contrast would make for an interesting college class, assuming professor and students would even read Nachums masterpiece and not personally attack the few zionists on campus

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Alan Segal's avatar
Alan Segal
8hEdited

This was an educational tour de force. Should be made into a play and produced on Broadway.

Kind of reminds me of the ancient debate called The Disputation.

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