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Jeffrey G. Shapiro's avatar
Jeffrey G. Shapiro
5h

I recently heard about a Jewish woman in Michigan who said that she was going to vote for El Sayid because she was voting “as an American, not as a Jew.” My response to her would be “Oh, you think that you are an American? That’s nice. I think that I’m an American too. But it doesn’t matter what we think. 90 years ago there were 6 million people who thought that they were Germans, or Poles, or other European nationalities. 10 years after that they were nothing but ashes.”

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Amy Simon's avatar
Amy Simon
5h

I don't understand my fellow American Jews at all. What are the liberal values of the dsa? Take over the means of production, defund police, open prisons, boycott Israel, tax the rich and Middle class, open borders, give priority to people of color rather than by merit? These are things they have openly supported. The problem you have is catching up. The old school democrats have not denounced any dsa policies. There is in my mind no more dems as we knew them. Please stop pondering and get with reality.

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