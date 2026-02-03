Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Koeman's avatar
Albert Koeman
3h

When you see how the Iranian regime slaughters its own people without hesitation, it's crystal clear that these villains will attack Israel as soon as they have nuclear weapons—after all, in their form of Islam, it's an honor to perish as martyrs together. Israel should therefore do everything in its power to free the Iranian people from their hostage-takers. Comparing with these fanatics—forget it.

Reply
Share
Mitchell R Lubart's avatar
Mitchell R Lubart
4h

I 🙏🏼 that (a) The President and his team are too smart to be sucker punched by the Iranian Regime and (b) their “dancing with the devil” is the real misdirect … a prelude to a knockout punch that will allow for the possibility of a meaningful and peaceful reset.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture