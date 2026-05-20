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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1m

Nachum, what you’re saying makes a great deal of sense, and I genuinely hope this process reshapes the Middle East strategically and economically in ways that permanently weaken Iran’s leverage and intimidation tactics.

But at the same time, I still believe the core issue remains the regime itself. As long as this Islamist regime survives, the nuclear threat never fully disappears. We already saw for years the argument that their nuclear program was supposedly only for “peaceful purposes,” yet they fight relentlessly to preserve enriched uranium capabilities and maintain the infrastructure necessary to move toward weaponization whenever they choose.

That is why I do not think this ends simply with bypass pipelines, trade corridors, or reducing dependence on Hormuz. Those things are extremely important strategically, but ultimately the regime itself remains the source of instability, terrorism, proxy warfare, and long-term nuclear danger.

If Trump or future leaders manage to buy 10 or 20 years of reduced threat, that is certainly a victory. But it is not the ultimate victory. The real long-term solution is the collapse or transformation of the regime itself. Until then, the danger remains permanently in the background

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2m

You forgot to mention alternative technologies, solar, wind, hydroelectric, hydrogen and atomic energy.

Drop fossil fuels. The world will be a better cleaner safer place to live.

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