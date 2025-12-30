Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
5hEdited

Thank you, Bob, that's an extremely good article.

I always feel inherently suspicious when I read something with which I agree; I wonder whether I am succumbing to an internal, personal bias preference.

So I have to read it again, and again.

I've done that, I still agree with your conclusions 100%.

The killer point is the recognition of the utter failure of 'soft' power, of diplomacy, of 'international law', of 'multilateralism'.

It's clearly impossible to negotiate with an entity that is on the record as wishing to eradicate you from the face of the earth. Whether or not to trust such an entity is an unnecessary question.

"All power comes out of the barrel of a gun"

Just because it was Mao who coined the phrase does not invalidate the reality, and decades of 'negotiation' with the Palestinian terrorists (by whatever name or acronym) have only exacerbated the situation.

So - I am a Trump supporter, but one has to watch what he does, not just what he says - the issue of disarming Hamas is the forthcoming nexus.

And I'm a supporter of Bibi, warts and all - he is doing more for me, as an Englishman, to protect me and mine against the curse of militant Islam than any UK Prime Minister since 1990.

Toda rabah rabah - Am Yisrael Chai

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Albert Koeman's avatar
Albert Koeman
4h

Clearly, Goldberg has never heard of Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, or J.D. Vance. Why anyone on this stage would praise America's most failed president for that is beyond me. Fuentes and Carlson speak for themselves, and if they don't, Ben Shapiro has something to say about it. J.D. Vance then refers to a "big tent": apparently, anti-Semitism is par for the course in today's Republican Party. Vance is perfectly fine with it all; he even encourages Europeans to embrace the German neo-Nazis of the AfD as "saviors of the continent." Yeah, yeah, we've heard that before. And that wimpy Trump lets it all slide, busy as he is with dismantling the world order that has ensured peace for 80 years. The power politics he wants to reintroduce has brought us two world wars. Good job, laddie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture