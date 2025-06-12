Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
7h

You are so right. Israel was invaded and brutally attacked. Israel fights back as any sovereign Country would. No explanation is needed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laurence Nelligan's avatar
Laurence Nelligan
8h

Well Said. I’m sooo tired of the bleeding hearts who’re accusing Israel for their plight yet they tolerate a Terrorist Group who are bent on destroying Israel. Israel needs to implement a scorched earth policy.

Dresden during WW II was leveled - no one said boo.

I’m sooo tired of hearing about the Palestinians and their Living Conditions

If Hamas wants Peace and end Hunger - simply lay down your weapons

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture