Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
3h

As a Christian recently converted to Zionism, I can tell you that I think that, as an outsider looking in, this is a huge issue. A case in point is the fact that so many Jews in New York voted for Zohran Mamdani! Israeli and Jewish politics are really divided. That makes the task of opposing anti-Zionism and antisemitism all the more challenging.

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ASP's avatar
ASP
2h

It should go without saying that students should know Jewish and Israeli history as more than the litany of its travails. But it seems that Hoffman's antidote is a variation on "Look who's Jewish in show business/ sports/ politics, etc." Somewhere between the real need to know how to defend Israel and experience its natural charms and cultural vibrancy lies the vast treasure of Jewish values, ideas, and achievements, that are absent from the lessons our children are taught about every other culture except their own.

Let's face it - we are doing a terrible job of educating our children. A trip to Israel - assuming that happens - is insufficient. A "religious" education that looks mainly to preparing a student to learn the trope for a bar or bat mitzvah ceremony followed by an unrelated secular celebration is unlikely to clothe that child in the knowledge and pride that will be needed to face an indifferent or hostile world. Or to be able to raise another generation with substantive Jewish values .

We need imaginative ways to make alternative education available to almost every Jewish child. In this age of limitless internet options and educational alternatives, it shouldn't cost a fortune to provide broad education to every Jewish child. We don't need a single brick in another structure. Every penny should be invested in the only structures that will assure a strong Jewish future - children.

We have failed spectacularly. We need to massively reallocate our priorities and our resources. We need bold new ways of thinking instead of wringing our hands about what not's working and seek what will

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