Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Irv Hendel's avatar
Irv Hendel
4h

The west hasn’t learned yet that you cannot make a deal with radical Islam. DT has negotiated and probably sold his sole to the devil. Except for one thing. It’s all an illusion.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

This deal is outrageous! It makes Trump look like an imbecile. He most definitely is!

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