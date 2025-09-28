Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
7h

Absolutely right. Not one Hamas fighter should be left alive!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
7h

There is no such thing as a palestinian, they do not exist, those that call themselves palestinian are a bunch of liquorice allsorts that have been booted out of every arab nation they have ever infested, mostly Jordanian, and this is where Israel needs to put her foot down, tell the king of Jordan to either take them back or face war with Israel, its long past time to end this bloody farce and to take the war to the nations that have caused and perpetuated it, and that includes Qatar, take your garbage back or we will rain hell down on your cities and people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture