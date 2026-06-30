Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Robert's avatar
Robert
12m

The morning test will only grow more anti-Jew, because that's it's intended purpose.

Today it's Israel. Tomorrow it's AIPAC. Next week it will be celebrating Jewish holidays or going to any synagogue that doesn't specifically condem Israel. What comes after that? Eating corned beef? Being circumcised? It may never end, unless the Democrats force the socialists out of their party and start holding Jew haters to account.

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