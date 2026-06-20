Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
1h

The old adage holds true. The world loves Jews when we’re victims. They despise Jews with guns in their hands.

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David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
7m

Just imagine how bad it will get when HaShem Himself steps in to end the Gog/Magog war as prophesied in Ezekiel 38 & 39. Yeehaw! Alleluia! Coming to a Jezreel Valley near you. Soon.

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