Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
6hEdited

Born in 1952 and grew up in a country chock full of WWII and Korean war vets and while they'd rarely speak of their ordeals, such as my career Soldier Dad who was at Chosin Reservoir in '50, their examples of true service and sacrifice were always out there. For example, I'm named for my Uncle Rich who was killed in August 1942 at the Battle of Savo Island. Even with Vietnam the disenchantment took quite awhile to coalesce and then took the country a long time to recover. Israel has been at war of one form or another since 1948 with a much smaller population and that DOES make it much more personal. May all those who died for Éretz Yisra'él, RIP.

Reply
Share
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
5h

Your last paragraph says it all....thank you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture