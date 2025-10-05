Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

John Galt III
2h

Israel seems to like the deal:

I say, give it chance to work. If the hostages are not released, Trump has said the war is back on. If the hostages are released, and Hamas pulls a fast one, the war is back on.

Once the hostages are released, Hamas has no leverage left.

Let this play out.

By the way if Trump wanted a Nobel Peace Prize he would never have sent B-2 Bombers to wipe out Iran's nuclear program. He would not have told the US Navy to blow up the Venezuelan drug boats. That Iran bombing may have rightly won many friends in Israel as it should, but not with the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize voters.

Suzi Smith
1h

Trump’s reputation is on the line. He said if the hostages were not ALL released and Hamas disarmed , laying down their arms of war, something bad, real bad was going to happen.

I have supported Donald J Trump from the beginning of MAGA , but here is where I draw the line, if he betrays Israel.

Hamas is the terrorist entity, not Israel. If Hamas lays down their arms, there is Peace, if Israel lays down their arms, the terror continues, world wide!!!

