Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren Hoskins's avatar
Warren Hoskins
2h

Brilliant !

Israel has quietly for decades help the world become a safer place. There is a morality at play here that other nations seem to have forgot.

When the current war with Iran comes to an end - hopefully within a couple of weeks (allowing Israel to take out all there military hardware, airplanes, rockets, missiles) the middles east will be such a better place. Hezbollah gone (The Lebanese army now has control returned) Hamas destroyed with no funding - and who knows about the Houthis - (where the bleeding hell did they come from ?)

We all then pray that Israel can have peace from its neighbours and not having to feel under constant threat

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Friedman's avatar
Gary Friedman
1h

Joshua, thank you for your insights and clarity. As Israel prosecutes this surgically precise denigration of Iranian nuclear weapons development sites and reduction in IRGC and associated domestic Iranian security forces, every US and NATO will benefit from understanding of how to successfully execute a coordinated offensive military and intelligence strategy. A famous psychoanalyst once said “Intelligence is the ability to tolerate ambiguity.” Truly Israelis can add this to their resumes/CVs. I remain awed by every bit of declassified information shared by Israel in the news. Thanks to the Almighty for Israel’s foresight to be a temporary home for Iranian exiles. Their fluent Hebrew and Farsi are a gift which will continue to be immensely valuable on Iranian soil. Please keep your essays coming!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture