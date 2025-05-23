Israelis at a demonstration in Tel Aviv (photo: Yoav Aziz/Unsplash)

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

The Israel-Gaza war has been a real learning experience for me.

I, like most, had a rudimentary understanding of the history of the region, and the birth of the nation of Israel. I knew that Israel was the only democracy in the Middle East, and the importance of Jerusalem biblically.

However, the last 19 months have given me an education that I didn’t want.

I learnt that the world is in a dark, confused place. I learnt that friends have become foe, that evil is real, and that the people that can cause the most harm are often the ones that adamantly believe they are doing good.

Yet, through all this chaos, death, and shock, something keeps coming up for me: the strength and moral character of the Israelis. In a world gone crazy, it seems like Israel is the only country not suffering from the moral confusion mind-virus.

If any citizens had a right to be pissed off and cynical, it’s the people if Israel. From day one they have had to fight for their survival. Throughout its modern history, Israel has navigated an unforgiving geopolitical landscape, often under the shadow of existential threats.

Israelis have not had the luxuries of countries like Australia, the United States, or the United Kingdom, which border oceans that create a natural defence. Israel is a tiny country of only 22,145 square kilometres, that is bordered by Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

The State of Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948. The very next day, on May 15, 1948, the First Arab-Israeli War (also known as the 1948 War of Independence) began.

A coalition of friendly Arab neighbours — Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq — invaded Israel, attempting to prevent the establishment of the Jewish state. Israelis had to fight for their very survival literally from day one.

A 2022 study in the UK reported that 44 percent of Brits say there are no circumstances in which they would be willing to take up arms and go to war. If only Israelis had that luxury.

To protect their tiny country, Israel has implemented mandatory military service for almost all Jewish Israeli citizens when they turn 18. Although not mandatory for these groups, Arab Christians, Bedouins, and women from religious backgrounds often choose to volunteer anyway.

This military training fosters discipline, leadership, and camaraderie, while also imbuing a strong sense of honour and purpose in the young men and women of Israel for serving their country. In contrast to the UK, after the October 7th massacre in Israel, a record numbers of Israelis enlisted into the armed services, even from new immigrants to the country.

When you are a country surrounded by terrorist hotbeds that actively seek your annihilation, you either step up or face extermination, and the people of Israel have continuously stepped up.

They don’t set up encampments on their college lawns, making up useless slogans about issues thousands of miles away that have nothing to do with them. They have bigger issues to deal with, like the constant barrage of missiles directed at them on a daily basis from their neighbours, or the terrorists that have infiltrated the borders so they can blow up a cafe or a public bus with a suicide bomb.

Living under constant threat of extinction would cause a lesser person to be fearful, bitter, or even angry. But not the Israelis. In 2023, the Israelis ranked number four on the Global Happiness Index, behind only Finland, Denmark and Iceland. Even after the catastrophic events of 2023, they have dropped only 3 ranks to eighth on the Global Happiness Index. For comparison, the United States ranks 24th.

Bucking the Western trend of reduced birth rates, at almost three babies per woman, Israel already has the leading birth rate among member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Despite searing political divisions, Israelis remain united culturally. Cherishing family, community, country, and their history shapes their faith in the future. Despite constantly facing vicious enemies, the people of Israel retain a remarkable level of optimism. They feel they are part of Israel’s story and live with a sense of purpose and destiny.

They hold dear traditions, family, and a love of their homeland, and they have a strong sense of community and moral grounding. They refuse to become a victim to their enemies’ narrative.

During the current Israel-Gaza war, three Israeli hostages were mistaken for terrorists in Gaza and killed by a young soldier in the IDF. This was an absolute tragedy of war. A war where Hamas members often disguise themselves either as civilians, amongst the elderly, or as the IDF. Many times Hamas members have used that very tactic of waving a white flag to lure in the IDF soldiers into a trap.

The mother of one of the killed hostages sent a message to the young soldier’s battalion. Iris Haim wrote:

“Hello to the Bislach Brigade, battalion 17. This is Iris Haim. I am Yotam’s mother. I wanted to tell you that I love you very much, and I hug you here from afar.” “I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, and nobody’s fault except that of Hamas, may their name be wiped out and their memory erased from the earth.” “I want you to look after yourselves and to think all the time that you are doing the best thing in the world, the best thing that could happen, that could help us. Because all the people of Israel and all of us need you healthy.” “And don’t hesitate for a second if you see a terrorist. Don’t think that you killed a hostage deliberately. You have to look after yourselves because only that way can you look after us.” “At the first opportunity, you are invited to come to us, whoever wants to. And we want to see you with our own eyes and hug you and tell you that what you did — however hard it is to say this, and sad — it was apparently the right thing at that moment.” “And nobody’s going to judge you or be angry. Not me, and not my husband Raviv. Not my daughter Noya. And not Yotam, may his memory be blessed. And not Tuval, Yotam’s brother. We love you very much. And that is all.”



So, while half the world is wild with anger over perceived slights and imagined guilt over things that happened before they were even born, cancelling each other and fighting over men in girls’ change rooms, the Israelis are busy living and connecting.

Israelis thrive on a culture of gratitude. They don’t take what they have for granted. They have faced existential threats, time after time, and survived. They know suffering, yet they choose to live. While their theocratic neighbours continue their campaign of hate, Israelis go about their business of building, flourishing, and protecting their citizens.

Surrounded by chaos and conflict, Israelis have been able to achieve an inner peace. And I, for one, marvel at this strong, resilient, diverse nation. Israel is a resounding success, not because of the tiny undeveloped piece of land they were handed back, but because of its people.