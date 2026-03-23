An Iron Dome battery in action (photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit/Wikipedia)

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This is a guest essay by Guy Goldstein , a third-generation Holocaust survivor.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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As the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran goes into its third week, one of the most contested debates is about interceptor stocks.

Is Israel running out of interceptors? Do the allies have enough interceptors? Can Iran outproduce Israel’s interceptor production? Can China overwhelm U.S. interceptor stocks?

One side says Israel is running out of interceptors. The other side says the stockpile is fine. The propagandists want you terrified. The officials want you calm. Neither side is interested in what the interceptor debate actually reveals, because what it reveals is worse than a shortage.

The truth is, Israel does not have an interceptor crisis. Israel has the natural consequence of a 20-year strategy that treated defense as a substitute for decision. The interceptors are not running low because the manufacturing pipeline failed. They are running low because a country that could have dismantled the threat chose instead to absorb it, one rocket at a time, until the math became impossible.

Iron Dome is a masterpiece of engineering. It has saved thousands of lives. It gave Israeli parents the surreal ability to watch rockets arc across the sky, hear the boom of interception, and send their children to school the next morning. No country in history has lived under sustained rocket fire with so little disruption to daily life. That is an achievement.

Iron Dome is also a trap — not just for Israel’s leaders, but for the world’s conscience.

Every successful interception carried a hidden cost, not in dollars or procurement cycles, but in urgency. Each rocket that was swatted from the sky was a rocket that did not force a political decision. Iron Dome did not just protect Israeli civilians from Hamas and Hezbollah. It protected Israeli leaders from the consequences of tolerating them. The system that neutralized the rockets also neutralized the pressure to eliminate the source.

It did something else too. It taught the world that thousands of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians were acceptable. When the interceptors work, there are no craters in apartment buildings, no body counts on the evening news, no children pulled from rubble. The footage that emerged was Israelis partying in shelters, dancing while booms echoed overhead, living life with a surreal normalcy that the cameras captured as resilience rather than as the absurdity it was.

And here is the cruelest irony: Israelis fed that perception themselves. They took pride in it. They filmed themselves barbecuing during barrages, posted videos of weddings that kept going when the sirens wailed, told the world with genuine joy that nothing could stop them from living, building, celebrating. It was real and it was admirable and it was catastrophic. Because the world took Israelis at their word. You showed them you were unbreakable, and they concluded you did not need their sympathy. You boasted about how strong you were, and they stopped seeing you as people under attack. The strength that Israelis wore as a badge of honor became the world’s permission slip to look away.

No other country’s citizens would be expected to raise their children under missile fire and be told the situation was manageable. The Iron Dome made Israelis look superhuman, their own pride confirmed it, and their suffering became invisible.

When Hamas began firing from Gaza in the years after Israel’s 2005 withdrawal, the rockets were crude, short-range, and inaccurate. A decisive military operation to destroy the launch infrastructure would have been painful and politically expensive, but the arsenal was small and the organization was weak. Iron Dome arrived and offered a different option: Absorb the fire, intercept what you can, keep the home front calm, avoid the international condemnation that comes with ground operations, “mow the lawn” when the grass gets too high. Go home. Repeat.

Israel chose the option that cost less in the moment. It paid more over time than anyone was willing to calculate.

By October 2023, Hamas had built an arsenal of tens of thousands of rockets, a tunnel network more extensive than many countries’ underground rail systems, and a military force capable of breaching the border and conducting a massacre that killed over 1,200 people. The rockets that could have been addressed when they numbered in the hundreds were now numbered in the thousands. The organization that could have been dismantled when it had a few hundred fighters now commanded battalions. The Iron Dome held. The threat underneath it grew.

The same pattern repeated on the northern border. In 2006, Hezbollah had roughly 15,000 rockets. Israel fought a war, achieved an ambiguous result, and went home. The rockets were rebuilt. By 2023, estimates placed Hezbollah’s arsenal at 150,000 — a tenfold increase under the umbrella of Israeli deterrence and defensive capability. The message every Israeli government sent, across party lines, was the same: We can manage this. The dome holds. The situation is contained.

It was never contained. It was compounding.

Iran watched and learned. If Israel’s doctrine was to absorb and intercept rather than attack and destroy, then the strategic answer was volume. Build enough missiles, enough drones, enough proxies with enough launchers, and the dome becomes a math problem with only one solution. Overwhelm it. Tehran did not need to defeat Iron Dome technically. It needed to exhaust it arithmetically. And it built its entire regional architecture around that insight.

This is the thread that connects the 1967 Six-Day War to the Oslo Accords to the present. After the Six-Day War, Israel discovered that the political cost of decisive victory was international isolation. After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, it discovered that the political cost of being caught unprepared was near annihilation. The synthesis that emerged, refined across decades and governments, was managed conflict. Maintain military superiority. Accept the existence of hostile actors on your borders. Contain what you cannot eliminate. Avoid the moral and diplomatic reckoning that comes with finishing a war.

Iron Dome was the technological perfection of that doctrine. It made managed conflict feel sustainable. Rockets land, interceptors rise, the news cycle moves on, and the political cost of addressing the source stays safely in the future.

October 7th ended the illusion — not because the dome failed, but because the strategy it enabled failed. The threat it allowed to accumulate walked across the border and murdered families in their homes. The managed conflict became an unmanaged catastrophe. The cost that had been deferred for two decades arrived in a single morning.

What has followed is a doctrine still being written, but its outlines are visible. In Gaza, in Lebanon, in the current campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the logic has reversed. Instead of absorbing fire and intercepting, Israel and the United States are attacking the capacity to fire. Instead of defending against the threat, they are dismantling it. Speed, mass, precision, and the systematic elimination of the enemy’s ability to strike back. This is not Iron Dome thinking. This is its opposite.

The instinct is right. The execution, by the evidence of the last several months, has been remarkable. Iranian drone attacks are down 95 percent. Ballistic missile launches have declined significantly from the opening days. Hezbollah’s arsenal, once the largest non-state stockpile in the world, has been substantially degraded. The offensive doctrine is producing results that two decades of interception never could.

We already have proof that the evolution is incomplete.

In November 2024, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The tactical campaign had been devastating. Its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was dead. The command structure was shattered. The arsenal was degraded. The IDF had demonstrated a new kind of warfare, precise and overwhelming and fast. And then Israel stopped. It accepted terms that left Hezbollah alive as an organization, left its recruitment infrastructure intact, left the political conditions that produced it unchanged. The tactical doctrine had evolved. The strategic doctrine had not.

The result is visible today. Israel is back fighting in Lebanon. Hezbollah is firing rockets again. The ceasefire that was supposed to consolidate tactical gains instead gave an injured enemy time to regroup and a grievance to rally around. The most brilliant military campaign in a generation produced a temporary reprieve because the political will to finish it never matched the military capacity to do so. It is Iron Dome thinking in a faster, louder, more expensive form. Magnificent tactics in service of the same unfinished strategy.

This matters because Iran may offer only one chance.

If the current campaign degrades Iran’s military capacity but leaves the regime’s ability to reconstitute, Israel and the United States will have built the most expensive Iron Dome in history. If they dismantle the proxies but leave the architecture that created them, the rockets will return. If they win the war but lose the nerve to secure the outcome, the interceptor debate we are having today becomes the interceptor crisis of five years from now, except the next arsenal will not be conventional.

A regime that survives this campaign will pursue the one capability that guarantees it can never be struck this way again. The job left unfinished in Iran is not a regional problem. It is an existential one, and not only for Israel.

The Iron Dome was never the problem. The problem was what it allowed Israel to avoid. The interceptor debate is not about supply chains and production rates. It is the same question Israel has faced since 1967, asked louder than ever: Does this country, and its most important ally, have the resolve to see a war through to the outcome the enemy fears most?