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Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
3h

Continuing a comment prematurely posted. The Hamas ceasefire and the whole Board of Peace, no matter how well-intentioned, is a sham and a trap. Hamas is in control of 47% of Gaza, torturing and murdering the residents at will. Meanwhile, the 53% Israel maintains has stuck the IDF behind the self-designated “yellow line,” suffering fatal attacks by Hamas terrorists emerging from tunnels, while killing them in return. It is an untenable situation and leaves Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas unachieved for the time being with Israel joining the US in the Iran war while fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
3h

Brilliant and foreboding analysis. As Douglas Murray has so thoughtfully said, Israel is never permitted to win a war and the Arabs are never permitted to lose one. Iran is not Arab but the same analysis applies. The failure of the useless UN to enforce Security Coucil Res. 1701,calling for Hezbollah to cease its attacks on Northern Israel and to move North of the Litani River was blatantly violated under the noses of UNIFIL troops. Fast forward, Hezbollah has violated the 2024 ceasefire to support Iran and continues to fire missiles/rockets into Israel leaving Israel to renew its bombing campaign bkz the Lebanese Army is too weak to disarm Iran’s Shite terror proxy.

In the South, Hamas is regrouping, recruiting young fighters, and rearming. The ceasefire

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