Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff Wachtel's avatar
Cliff Wachtel
4h

"Israel can no longer presume Western solidarity in wartime." Israel can no longer even assume a non-muslim or muslim oriented West. Demographics/birth rate assure an eventual "Eurabia" in Western Europe. Unchecked muslim moves to capture US political power assure this in US, albeit perhaps a bit further out (?). Already took NYC. Not a coincidence. Given anti-Israel orientation of US Universities a hostile US seems a matter of when not if.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joel G.'s avatar
Joel G.
5hEdited

Always a better idea to be self-sufficient. The Wester European nations are fickle and are falling apart under waves of Muslim migration. I predict one day that countries like Spain and the Netherlands will be begging Israel for military help. The only European nations that Israel should help are Serbia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

Reply
Share
9 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture