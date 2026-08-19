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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
3h

Good history. Erdogan is an enemy of democracy both in Turkey and outside his own country. Perhaps things will change after Erdogan is gone, which can’t come soon enough by whatever means are most effective. As for Syria, that country has never made peace with Israel, so its claims of sovereignty are irrelevant, justifying Israel in using whatever it takes to thwart threats actual or potential, including from wannabe Ottoman Erdogan.

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Francisco Jimenez Torres's avatar
Francisco Jimenez Torres
3h

I always thought that Turkey could be next enemy for Israel!

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