Kenneth Lewis
4h

This is quite simply the best thing I’ve seen written about the Israeli Palestinian conflict: the magnum opus. Every sentence is 100% accurate and not debatable. Jews have willfully ignored the obvious reality that we are fighting an evil ideology which must not be tolerated. I’ve formed a group for Jews on Facebook based on the harsh realities of what is called Jews for Jews. This is exactly what we preach. Without fighting the enemy within (utter denial) we can never defeat the Palestinians. We have engaged a campaign of committing suicide in an effort to shape world opinion by fighting every war “not to win.” This is a fools game.

Moses Maimonides
5h

We keep thinking like ghetto-bochers and make the same mistakes again and again and again. We have one of the world’s best militaries but hamstring it out of some timid Jewish foolishness. Just as we separated the Nazis from the Germans and the Poles and the Ukrainians, even though the citizens of all three were more than happy to help slaughter us, so we coddle the ‘palestinians’ who are even worse. This is all to curry favor with the rest of the world but all in vain. We were despised even on the morning of October 7, before the IDF even started to respond. Would we be hated more if we had completely flattened Gaza, civilians and all? I’ve just been to Hiroshima. No one knocked on their roofs.

I begin to think that the world hates us even more because we come across as that timid little ghetto-bocher, asking nicely if we could possibly be allowed to live one more day. Perhaps things would be different if we responded with utter destruction when attacked. Flatten Gaza. Flatten Tehran. And then wave our middle fingers at the world and ask who wants to be next.

