Future of Jewish

Richard Redstone
1h

Joshua, you’re a gifted writer and it’s amazing how spot on your analysis is. Your analogies are remarkably telling. In a sense it’s unfortunate that your remarkable writing is wasted on moronic “progressives” who are as barbarous as radical Islam. I’m an old disabled Jew who lives in the U.S. but my heart and soul lives in Israel. Am Yisrael Chai.

tzipporah batami
1h

Palestine was the moniker applied by the British Empire to Judea. Everyone there was a Palestinian in but the Arab traders left over from the Ottoman Empire refused the moniker publicly. It was a calculation of Arafat to get a people to call themselves that name which the PLO indicated was a falsehood attempt to reconquer the area. It is imperative NOT to give in to this misnomer. I call Arabs living in Gaza Gazans. Lets all do this.

