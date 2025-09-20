Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Dor A.'s avatar
Ben Dor A.
1h

Before delving into the history of Zionism let's get this issue off the table:

Abraham, our Patriarch, was a Zionist

Genesis makes it clear that Zionism is central to Abraham’s new religious mission.

Abraham becomes a Jew and a Zionist at the same time. The first command he receives is “Go from your country [lech lecha], your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you.” Abraham’s religious journey begins with a pilgrimage to Israel. Israel is an ever-present theme in the text; when Abraham and Sarah abandon Israel in search of food, it is seen by some, such as the Ramban, as a “major sin.” Their entire lives focus on the dream of building a nation in the land. When Sarah dies, the Bible depicts the intense effort Abraham makes to bury her in Israel. As Ibn Ezra notes, the purchase of a burial plot for her marks the beginning of the future Jewish state.

Genesis makes it clear that Zionism is central to Abraham’s new religious mission.

Generations of Jews would follow in Abraham’s footsteps. Instead of offering hairsplitting arguments about “the spiritual essence of Judaism,” they turned their hearts toward Zion. Israel was a part of their prayers, part of their Tanakh, part of their studies and stories. At the Seder, they sang “l’shanah haba’ah b’yerushalayim,” “next year in Jerusalem,” with all of their hearts.

They simply couldn’t imagine a Judaism without Zionism.

Jews who knew little else still heard the call of “lech lecha,” and from the furthest reaches of exile would find their way home, just as Abraham and Sarah did so many generations before.

And they never let go of the dream of Israel, even in the worst of times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Samuels's avatar
Jesse Samuels
3m

Hannah Einbinder and her fellow anti-zionist Jews just don't understand. Does she think there are many Arabs surrounding Israel who want to live together in peaceful coexistence like most Israelis do? Or does she have any understanding of the global hatred for Israel and the clearly broadcast wish to kill all Israelis? These enemies of Israel need to learn that Israel's enemies do NOT think like we do. Should we just forget about October 7th's brutality? Is she OK with our young IDF soldiers being killed defending their Jewish homeland?

She reminds me of the Kapos in the concentration camps who sought an easier time for themselves by helping their Nazi guards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture