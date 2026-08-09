Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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EJV's avatar
EJV
2h

There is no ‘Palestine’ and there are no ‘Palestinians’. They are Arabs from Egypt, Jordan, Syria and other surrounding countries who came to Ottoman controlled Palestine when the returning Jews started to cultivate the land make it a success. ‘Palestinianism’ is an ideology that was created by the KGB and Arafat in 1964. Stop treating a fake people as if they are legitimate!

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Kevin Miner's avatar
Kevin Miner
1h

The Palestinians do not want a land. They just don't want Jews to have a land. It's that simple. The rest is commentary.

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