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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

While Vance’s treatment of Iran as pillar of regional stability betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of the Iranian regime, Vance’s greater and unforgivable sin is his vilification of Israel, lies about Israel’s operations against Hezbollah and suggestion that American Jews have dual loyalty. Vance isn’t dangerous because he’s becoming Obama; Vance is dangerous because he’s becoming Tucker Carlson.

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Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
2h

Just as Kamala was the border Czar; JD can become the Middle East Czar! 😆 Each of them is just as “incompetent” as the other!

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