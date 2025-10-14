It’s time for Jews to reclaim our narrative!

For generations, Jewish survival itself was our greatest act of self-defense. Every time the world tried to erase us, we rebuilt. Every time they told us to disappear, we sang louder, studied deeper, created more, and lived prouder.

But after October 7th, one truth has become painfully clear: Survival is no longer enough. We’ve lost control of our own story. Others are telling it for us — twisting it, distorting it, weaponizing it. Our history, our ethics, our struggle for life are being rewritten in real time, not with facts or empathy, but with slogans, hashtags, and lies. The Jewish People, once the authors of one of humanity’s oldest and most inspiring narratives, now find ourselves cast as villains in a story we didn’t write.

The result is confusion, shame, and silence in the face of lies.

We can’t let that continue. We can’t afford another generation of drift.

It’s time for a new strategic approach.

Introducing the Jewish Creativity Fund

The Jewish Creativity Fund was born from a simple but urgent realization: The greatest battle facing the Jewish People today is fought with stories.

In the aftermath of October 7th, it became painfully clear that while Israel may have won on the ground, it lost control of the narrative. The world no longer sees the Jewish story through Jewish eyes. Misinformation, moral confusion, and cultural apathy have created an environment where truth struggles to be heard — and where our voices are too often silenced, sidelined, or misrepresented.

The Jewish Creativity Fund exists to change that. We are building a global movement to reclaim the Jewish and Israeli narrative — not through propaganda or politics, but through creativity, culture, and storytelling.

Our goal is to empower the Jewish people’s greatest creators, journalists, educators, innovators, and thinkers — the ones who shape imagination, define public discourse, and move hearts and minds. By investing directly in them, we can amplify authentic Jewish and Israeli voices on the platforms that shape the world: film, television, podcasts, social media, classrooms, and beyond.

How the Jewish Creativity Fund Works

We raise funds and distribute grants to Jewish creators and changemakers — enabling them to produce more content and experiences, reach broader audiences, and elevate Jewish ideas in the spaces where culture is made. From filmmakers and musicians to journalists and educators, we’re equipping those who already carry the spark to tell our story with excellence, depth, and courage.

Unlike traditional Jewish organizations weighed down by bureaucracy, we are intentionally lean — designed for maximum impact with minimal overhead. Nearly 90% of every dollar we raise goes directly to the people doing the work: the filmmakers, writers, educators, journalists, influencers, and creators who move ideas, shape perceptions, and tell our story to the world.

We operate like a creative accelerator: fast, focused, and strategic. We identify talent, fund projects, and amplify their reach. Our mission is not to own the spotlight, but to shine it on those already creating light. Every grant, every partnership, every initiative is built around one guiding question: How can we most effectively empower the people shaping Jewish and Israeli stories today?

This approach allows us to stay agile and scalable — responding to emerging opportunities and cultural moments in real time. When a creator needs funding to produce a viral video series, when a journalist needs support to publish a critical investigation, or when an educator is building new tools to teach Jewish identity online, the Jewish Creativity Fund steps in quickly and decisively.

We are lean by design because this isn’t about us — it’s about impact. It’s about ensuring that the world’s most talented Jewish voices have the resources, reach, and confidence to tell our story powerfully, authentically, and unapologetically.

Expected Outcomes

Our ultimate goal is the restoration of Jewish confidence, unity, and security. For too long, Jews have been reacting — defending, explaining, apologizing — while the forces of misinformation and hatred have been advancing. Through this coordinated storytelling and cultural strategy, we aim to help Jews everywhere rediscover their strength, solidarity, and shared destiny.

This restoration is not only psychological but communal: rebuilding trust between Israelis and diaspora Jews, between generations, and between those who have stayed connected and those who have drifted away. The result will be a global Jewish community that no longer feels fragmented, fearful, or defensive — but proud, purposeful, and proactive.

We will reignite Jewish identity across all generations by making it relevant, exciting, and deeply personal. For younger Jews especially, identity today must be experienced, not just inherited. By harnessing modern storytelling and cultural channels — film, social media, podcasts, digital communities — we will make Jewish life and Israel not just topics of conversation, but sources of pride and belonging.

This is about transforming Jewish engagement from passive observation to active participation, helping every Jew see themselves as part of an unbroken, living story. When Jewish identity becomes emotionally magnetic again, connection to Israel and Jewish peoplehood will naturally follow.

Creativity and storytelling remain our most powerful defense and our most enduring strength. We aim to consistently attract, excite, inform, and entertain our audiences — building resilience against antisemitic narratives and attacks.

Knowledge is empowerment, and when it’s delivered in formats that meet people where they are — short-form videos, documentaries, articles, and interactive experiences — it becomes contagious.

Finally, we will offset misinformation with a global, coordinated flow of truth. The machinery of antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda thrives on emotional manipulation, distortion, and repetition. Our network will counter this not with slogans, but with substance that breaks through noise and confusion.

By reclaiming the digital and cultural spaces where lies spread most effectively, we ensure that the general public has consistent access to truth, context, and humanity. Over time, this information strategy will shift perceptions, dismantle falsehoods, and begin the slow but necessary process of restoring moral balance to how the world understands Jews and Israel.

Meet Our Team

Behind this movement is a diverse and passionate team of strategists, storytellers, educators, and creators — united by one mission: to strengthen Jewish identity, restore unity, and reclaim the global Jewish narrative. We come from across the Jewish world (Israel, North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond) bringing together decades of experience in media, technology, education, community-building, and advocacy.

We are filmmakers and journalists who know how to shape culture. We are educators and thinkers who know how to inspire. We are innovators and entrepreneurs who know how to scale ideas that matter.

Together, we are building the systems, networks, and stories that connect Jews everywhere — empowering the next generation to speak with confidence, act with courage, and lead with pride.

Each member of our team shares a belief that the Jewish story is not just worth defending. It’s worth celebrating. And through our collective work, we are ensuring that the world hears it, understands it, and remembers it.

Ways to Give

Your support powers a global movement to strengthen Jewish identity, restore unity, and reclaim the Jewish narrative in today’s world. Every contribution — large or small — helps us amplify truth, protect Jewish communities, and build a confident, connected Jewish future.

Give by Credit Card

Make a secure online donation using your credit or debit card. It’s fast, simple, and makes an immediate impact.

Give via PayPal

Prefer PayPal? You can easily donate through your PayPal account — a safe and convenient way to give from anywhere in the world.

Give by Bank Transfer / Wire

For larger gifts or institutional donations, we accept direct bank transfers. Please contact us at give@jewishfuture.global for wiring instructions.

Your generosity fuels education, engagement, and truth — ensuring that Jewish voices are heard, Jewish stories are told, and Jewish strength endures.

Common Questions

What makes the Jewish Creativity Fund different from other Jewish organizations?

Most Jewish organizations are in the game of promoting themselves, their ideologies, and their relatively narrow view of the Jewish world and/or Israel. We believe Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world resonate most when they are promoted by a large variety of individuals and organizations.

What are your ideological and political views?

Our ideological and political views span the spectrum. Our audience enjoys our approach because we do a nice job of balancing all viewpoints and perspectives (except for the very extreme ones).

Who’s really behind Global Jewish Future?

We are a small team led by Joshua Hoffman, a 36-year-old Los Angeles native and long-time entrepreneur, living in Tel Aviv since 2013. Joshua is the author of three books, all available on Amazon: “Reimagining Israel,” “Future of Jewish,” and “Journeys of the Jewish Spirit.”

How can I contact you?

Please send us an email: give@jewishfuture.global

