Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
1hEdited

I appreciate your megasweep view of history from 40,000 feet.

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bxpansive's avatar
bxpansive
2h

We need to have more children - and, of course, children who remain connected to Jews and the God of Avraham Yitzhak and Yaakov. The non Jew countries continue to tell us we are chosen people and ,using their methods (ignorance, greed, and violence, they will enforce once again, as in the past 1000 years, the prophesy of their greatest prophet, Bilaam: "they are a people who dwell alone."

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