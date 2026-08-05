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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
2m

What was Jerusalem called before it was Jerusalem? Who's sacred places were built over and destroyed by the Jews in the first millennia BCE? You make it sound like nothing was there before Jewish communities but this is simply not true.

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
18m

So true - the conquerors demand conversion and the architecture tells the story of erasure of any deviation from their ideology. Believe me though, some who lived in the area held the spirit of the Israelites in their heart just as the song goes - by the rivers of Babylon where we wept when we remembered Zion.

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