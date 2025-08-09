Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
6hEdited

So well informed, interesting and useful. Josh, you must become a rabbi and we, your readers, will quickly join your congregation. Thank you always for your insights and for your encouragement! 🙏🏻⭐🙏🏻⭐🙏🏻⭐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Katherine Augustson's avatar
Katherine Augustson
6hEdited

Your explanation is pure and truth! I say Israel has a God given right and responsibility to take back what God gave the “Children of Israel” thousands of years ago through His Devine Land Grant! And to rid Israel of the still alive Philistines to this very day! My prayers for today’s ISRAELI WARRIORS IS THAT GOD WILL GIVE THEM HIS WISDOM, VISION, STRENGTH AND DISCERNMENT TO SEE!

Shalom🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture