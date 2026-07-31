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Lou Santini's avatar
Lou Santini
5h

You always bring a fresh and honest perspective on the issues facing Israel on a daily basis.

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DrMike's avatar
DrMike
4h

The issue, for many fully committed Zionists like Stephens (and myself), is not that there are a small number of Jews who are committing what you correctly acknowledge as terrorism. The issue is the government that, from every appearance, slow-walks investigations and prosecutions of the perpetrators— the same government that can quickly (and quite appropriately) apprehend Palestinian terrorists in the same area.

The terrorists don’t represent the state; the government does.

Imagine if Mamdani’s New York City police department gave every appearance of similarly slow-walking the terrorists who attack Jews on the streets of the city. We would, rightly, demand equal justice.

The damning indictment is not what these terrorists do, it’s what the government doesn’t do in response.

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