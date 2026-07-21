Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Vanessa, I was all set to argue with you... then I read the article. No argument here. 😄 Excellent piece.

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Larry935613's avatar
Larry935613
1h

The Jewish future will be secured by Hews who can shoot instead of argue. The IDF will insure survival . The Jamie Tadkins will march into boxcars

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