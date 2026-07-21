Not every Jewish argument creates heat. At its best, it creates light.

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

Jews love to say that we love to argue.

We say it as a joke, but also as a boast.

Put two Jews in a room — we say as if it’s the world’s all-time greatest knee-slapper — and you will get three opinions.

Judaism does not demand blind obedience. We question everything. We challenge our rabbis. We wrestle with God (which is where the name “Israel” comes from). Our greatest books are filled with disputes that were never fully resolved. All of that is true.

But somewhere along the way, we began confusing the Jewish tradition of disagreement with the Jewish habit of being disagreeable.

We turned argument into a personality trait. We began treating combativeness as intelligence, certainty as courage, and the ability to find fault as evidence of sophistication. We became proud not merely of asking difficult questions, but of being difficult people.

Jews should stop being proud to argue. We should become proud of knowing how to argue well.

There is a difference.

The Talmud is filled with disagreement, but it is not a collection of people shouting opinions at one another. It is a record of people submitting their reasoning to scrutiny. Arguments are preserved because the process matters. Minority opinions remain on the page because losing an argument does not make a person worthless, and winning one does not make a person infallible.

The best example comes from the Talmud’s account of the disputes between Beit Hillel (House of Hillel) and Beit Shammai (House of Shammai). After three years of argument, a heavenly voice declared that both schools expressed “the words of the living God,” even though Jewish law would follow Beit Hillel.

The Talmud then asks why Beit Hillel prevailed. The answer is not simply that they were smarter or more forceful. They were patient and humble, and when teaching a dispute, they presented Beit Shammai’s reasoning before presenting their own. They did not prove their commitment to truth by humiliating their opponents. They proved it by understanding their opponents well enough to represent them honestly.

The losing position was still preserved as Torah, while the winning position was chosen partly because of the character with which it was argued.

That is not how much of Jewish disagreement works today.

Today, many of us do not enter arguments to discover what is true. We enter them to demonstrate that we already possess the truth. We do not listen for the weakness in our own position. We listen for the weakness in someone else’s sentence. We wait for the wrong word, the imperfect analogy, the historical error, or the moment of hesitation that allows us to dismiss everything they are trying to say.

We call this intellectual rigor. Often, it is just ego with better vocabulary.

The Jewish tradition does not celebrate every disagreement. Pirkei Avot (“Ethics of Our Fathers”), a compilation of the Jewish theological and ethical teachings and maxims from Rabbinic Jewish tradition, distinguishes between a dispute pursued for the sake of Heaven and one that is not. That distinction should make us uncomfortable, because it means that the existence of an argument tells us nothing about its value.

An argument can be technically intelligent and spiritually worthless. It can be factually correct and relationally destructive. It can defend Judaism while humiliating a Jew. It can win the point and lose the person.

The famous disputes between Beit Hillel and Beit Shammai are remembered as disagreements for the sake of Heaven. But what made them holy was not merely that both sides had strong opinions. The tradition teaches that the rulings of Beit Hillel were generally accepted because its students were patient and humble, and because they studied and presented the arguments of Beit Shammai before presenting their own.

That is the part we tend to leave out. We remember that Jews argue. We forget that Jewish argument requires the ability to explain the other side fairly.

Before disagreeing with someone, could we describe their position in words they would recognize? Could we state the strongest version of their argument rather than the stupidest? Could we acknowledge what they fear, what they value, and what experience may have brought them to their conclusion?

Many of us cannot. We argue against caricatures because caricatures are easier to defeat than people.

This has become one of the great weaknesses of Jewish life. Every Jewish disagreement is immediately inflated into a referendum on the future of the Jewish People. A disagreement about synagogue policy becomes a battle for the soul of Judaism. A disagreement about Israel becomes proof that the other person is either morally bankrupt or dangerously naïve. A disagreement about religion becomes evidence that one side has abandoned tradition and the other has abandoned reality.

There is no room left for ordinary error. Every mistake becomes betrayal. Every criticism becomes hatred. Every question becomes an attack. Every compromise becomes cowardice. Then we wonder why Jewish institutions are paralyzed, why communities fracture, why families avoid difficult conversations, and why so many younger Jews decide that Jewish communal life is simply too exhausting.

They are not necessarily afraid of disagreement. They are tired of contempt.

There is nothing uniquely Jewish about being stubborn. Every people has loud personalities, political divisions, family feuds, and people who refuse to admit they are wrong. The Jewish achievement was never that we discovered argument. Our achievement was that we attempted to turn argument into a sacred practice.

That requires discipline, and approaching disagreement with the possibility that the other person knows something we do not. It requires understanding that intelligence does not protect us from bias. In fact, intelligence can make bias more dangerous because intelligent people are often better at constructing sophisticated defenses of whatever they already want to believe.

And it requires asking a question that modern Jewish discourse rarely asks: What evidence would cause me to change my mind? If the answer is nothing, then we are not participating in an argument. We are participating in a performance.

The same is true in our personal relationships. Many Jews pride themselves on being direct. We tell ourselves that we say what others are afraid to say. Sometimes that is admirable. Sometimes it is an excuse for cruelty. Honesty without tenderness is not courage. It is emotional laziness.

A husband who always needs to prove that his interpretation of an event is correct may destroy his marriage while remaining factually accurate. A parent who responds to every complaint with a defense may win every argument and lose the trust of a child. A communal leader who treats every criticism as ignorance may protect an institution’s reputation while ensuring that no one tells the truth again.

Relationships cannot survive when every conversation has a winner and a loser. Neither can a people.

Jewish unity does not mean agreement. It has never meant agreement. But unity does require a shared commitment to remain in relationship after disagreement. It requires recognizing that the person across from us is not merely an obstacle standing between us and the triumph of our opinion. They are another human being; and, often, they are another Jew.

That fact should place limits on how we speak.

There are arguments worth having. Jews should argue against lies, defend the vulnerable, challenge failed leadership, confront corruption, and refuse the comfort of false consensus. A community without disagreement becomes dishonest. A tradition without questions becomes brittle.

But an argumentative people can become brittle too.

If every person believes it is their sacred duty to expose everyone else’s stupidity, eventually no one can build anything together. Institutions become arenas. Meetings become trials. Friendships become ideological screening processes. The most aggressive voices dominate, while thoughtful people quietly leave.

We should not confuse the survival of Jewish argument with the survival of the Jewish People. Sometimes the argument survives because the relationship did not.

The question is not whether Jews should disagree. Of course we should. The question is what kind of people our disagreements are turning us into. Are we becoming more curious or more certain? More precise or more dismissive? More courageous or more cruel? Are we seeking truth, or merely seeking evidence that we were right all along? Are we trying to repair the Jewish people, or enjoying the feeling of being superior to other Jews?

The Jewish future will not be secured by Jews who are proud to argue. It will be secured by Jews who know when an argument is necessary, when silence is wiser, when compromise is possible, and when preserving a relationship matters more than delivering the perfect response.

We need Jews who can challenge one another without humiliating one another. We need Jews who can say, “I may be wrong.” We need Jews who can hear an argument without hearing an insult. We need Jews who understand that changing one’s mind is not weakness, but evidence that thinking has actually occurred. Jews who do not need every disagreement to end in surrender.

The Jewish tradition gave us something far more valuable than permission to argue. It gave us a framework for turning disagreement into learning, conflict into refinement, and competing perspectives into a deeper understanding of truth. We should be proud of that.

But merely being argumentative is nothing to celebrate. Anyone can argue. The Jewish challenge is to disagree without destroying what disagreement is supposed to serve.