Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
just now

Bob, so true. There’s an old saying that every obstacle is an opportunity, and what was meant to weaken Israel may ultimately force it to become stronger and more independent. We’re seeing that already with the Abraham Accords, the emerging Isaac Accords, and growing ties in Asia with India.

Israel has to keep thinking transactionally and continue building alliances with countries that genuinely share strategic interests. We’re fortunate right now to have Republicans in power in the United States, but Israel has to plan for the possibility that political winds change in 2028. If that happens, it will certainly be bad for Jews living in America, but it could also be very bad for Israel if it doesn’t adapt.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
1m

Israel is a beautiful light in this tortured world 🕯️💪🇮🇱💙🫂🙏

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