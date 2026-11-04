Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Dan's avatar
Dan
5hEdited

The plan of the Islamists is now quite clear: to get Islam, and useful idiots for them, into positions of Military power in the USA to then fatally undermine both the Military and Demographic resolve of America to defend The West, and the morale of The People to do this. Israel is years ahead, and will survive. The West will not. These facts therefore must be on the Ticket in 2028. The buck stops with the Commander in Chief. Islam must be allowed no space WHATSOEVER in The Oval Office.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
4h

Any student of American history can tell you that there were anti Semitic isolationists in both houses of Congress and high offices of government and on the Supreme Court up until the outbreak of WW2 .

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