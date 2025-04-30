Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Germen Roding
As a non-Jew who is very sympathetic to the Jewish people and their mission of tikkun olam: you are not without friends amongst us Gentiles. I personally deeply appreciate Jewish ethics and Jewish resistance against tyranny and injustice. My opinions are shared amongst many other mon-Jews.

Tina Carter
Sad but interesting essay. I'm an atheist, secular Jew who does have a Jewish identity, given to me by my parents, who passed down that we are all a tribe, and we should aim to do good. The phrase I heard most growing up was Do Unto Others... So it's possible to have a Jewish identity without religion (I realize you're speaking generally), but yeah, it's lonely. I would love being in a community. I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have martial arts behind me, giving me the strength to say Fuck You to the haters, and to wear my Magen David openly. I firmly believe all Jews should be in self-defense classes if not martial arts for the self-confidence it brings, and we need to be able to take care of ourselves.

