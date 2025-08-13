Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Cohen's avatar
Lisa Cohen
2h

100% Thank You!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EKB🎗️'s avatar
EKB🎗️
2h

To have a phobia is to have an irrational fear of something. I don't think it is irrational to fear the virulent antisemitism in the Muslim community. Remember, the Jews who actually existed in Muslim majority countries long before the advent of Islam were ethnically cleansed from those countries. It didn't happen because they were loved or respected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture