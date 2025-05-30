Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John L. Ghertner's avatar
John L. Ghertner
2h

It’s all true, except as I was admonished on a discussion in the Washington Post, Jews today are not descendants of Abraham.

At least I have proof that someone reads comments. Stupid antisemitism is most dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aidan Todd's avatar
Aidan Todd
2h

Yeah as a non-Jew I always hear talk of the 'Israel lobby' when Israel is the most demonised country online and in the world.

It doesn't make sense. Nick Fuentes and the like base their whole personality around 'you can't criticise Israel' and yet so many online content creators have grifted on Jew hate.

I actually had to come here to get the pro-Israel side of the story.

I don't buy into the 'historic homeland' stuff, but I do believe that the Jews deserve and need a state, and it's the fault of the surrounding countries for not letting them have this.

I think, retrospectively, another territory which was more remote might have been better for a Jewish state. But I know that the whole 'mythology' around Zionism was this 'Great Return', and either way, it exists now.

I don't feel threatened by 'Jewish power' because aside from generally supporting Israel, Jews are not of one political opinion. I criticise people for their political opinions, not their ethnicity as proof of a hidden plot.

Antisemitism is a form of Critical Race Theory if you really think about it. In this worldview, the only explanation for group disparities must be systematic advantages, for the left that's Whites (which increasingly overlaps with Jews) and for the right it's Jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture