Author John G. Dyer
What a wonderful, self-revealing account. My stepfather, the only father I knew, was a second generation Lithuanian Jew, and what a delightful, sweet man he was.

We went to Israel in 1965, where I met a housefull of relations with colorful mannerisms and unexpected stories. Boris Stern, who I liked a lot, had fought the British in 1948.

My step cousin, 17 years old, was IDF. Perimeter guard at a kibbutz on the border with Jordan. Uzi submachine gun. Wrinkly hair. Nice hips. I wanted to talk to her, but I was too shy.

I loved all of Dad's people. I think of them often.

This is a beautiful essay. One of my childhood best friends had an Egyptian parent. Our families always socialized without any kind of conflict. Neither of our families was religious. Then when I became "a Zionist" in college her father started writing me personal emails about how terrible Israel is. I fought back at every turn until he eventually dropped it. (I recall him defending the expulsion of Jews from Egypt - they deserved it!) My friend and I always exchanged emails on our birthdays - for over two decades, until last year, when she stopped writing to me. I will try her one more time before I let it go. Anti-Zionism is such a poison and it runs deep in families. Such a sad thing to lose a best friend over. I'm sorry.

