Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
7h

Shane, as I was reading your piece I kept thinking about my grandmother, who lost almost her entire family in the Holocaust. I never imagined that the kind of hatred she experienced could resurface in places like the United States or Canada, where I live now. Yet here we are. What amazes me most is how much October 7 changed me personally. I had almost nothing to do with Judaism — I’m agnostic, I don’t go to synagogue, not even on the High Holy Days. But since October 7 I feel like I’ve enlisted in the propaganda war on behalf of Jews and Israel, doing what I can every day. I’m an old man now, but I shoulder on. If I were younger, I’d join the IDF tomorrow, because Israel is our only real home. And you’re right — words like “Never Again” mean nothing without action. People can pray if they wish, but prayer means nothing without action either.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
4h

Jew hatred spreading in the West in places like Canada, Australia and Europe is almost entirely driven by the spread of large scale immigration from the Islamic world. It is apparently something that cannot be admitted, that the Islamic world is just as violently anti-semitic as Nazi Germany ever was and those attitudes follow the people to the West. And feckless pathetic Western governments do little or nothing (They certainly won't admit the reality of it) because they fear upsetting the ever larger Islamic population. So it feeds on itself. That is not to say there isn't lingering anti-semitism among natives of the West. But the thing we are all dealing with today that makes articles like this necessary is driven by Islamic immigration.

Reply
Share
4 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture