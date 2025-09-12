Future of Jewish

Freedom Lover
30m

We can't give up. I remain convinced that a large majority of Americans are opposed to this unholy alliance of leftists and Muslims. Europe may be lost but America isn't. Not yet.

EKB🎗️
23m

Im not sure how the 2 million Jews in a city of 11 million on their own can sway an election. If the majority of the City want to vote for Mamdani then he will win. Jews really dont run the world. If the City wants to vote in this 33-year-old nepo baby-antiamerican-antisemite-who has never held a real job-never created or built anything-never managed a company, or a department of a company- never had to meet a payroll-or dealt with any kind of infrastructure/organizational/ budgetary issue- by his own admission was simply too overwhelmed by how much work it was to be a state rep in Albany to show up to vote to condemn the Holocaust-who is on the side of the domestic abuser - who doesn't want the police to handle hate crimes- who cant handle off the cuff questions about how he would handle certain issues the City faces--sociopathic-narcissist then they will get what they asked for and Jews need to learn to protect themselves.

Here's to your lawsuit.

Apparently in Mt Kisco NY, they have refused Chabad a permit to perform tashlich in the town park lake, even thought it has been granted ever year for the past 5 years. They said its religious and cant be on public property. When asked about the Easter egg hunt that ahppened this year, the response was that the operative words were Egg hunt, not Easter. I guess it just happened by coincidence to be associated with holiest day in the christian calendar. Last thing I heard, the town has even refused to discuss it with Chabad. Now what? Westchester county is home to hundreds of thousands of Jews. Some of them the heads of major companies and law firms. Not a one of them has done or said anything.

1 reply
