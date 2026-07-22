Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
6h

Performative theatre 🎭. Really gross pandering

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
6h

He's not tough. He's a sicko creepy creep, like all Jew hating bottom feeders. Maybe he should actually work on being mayor of NYC for awhile. The job he was elected to do. There are now homeless encampments, flooding throughout the City, and of course a rise in antisemitic hate crimes -but I think he enjoys that last one. The reality is that he never wanted to run the City. He has no idea what a real job is. He was elected simply because he is a Jew-hating pig.

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