Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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RAM's avatar
RAM
2h

Our local JCC has mostly non-Jews using it, promotes the usual woke causes, and is hardly a base for improving Jews' attitudes and practices. Any nominally Jewish enterprise whose functioning religion is woke socialism is part of the problem. This article is a masterpiece of buzzword deployment. HaShem's Torah program is not an a la carte menu.

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ASP's avatar
ASP
4h

JCCs as the locus for the revitalization of Jewish life? Where ? In the gyms and swimming pools that are one of its primary- if not only - attraction? That’s why they’re mainly known by their abbreviation : not too identifiably Jewish

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