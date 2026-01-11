Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
7h

No Jews, No News should replace “All the news that’s fit to print” on the NYTimes and the rest of the propaganda outlets that used to be considered sources of actual news. It is bizarre to see the hoops these hollowed out wrecks of once impressive journalism now go through to appease whoever on the wacky left is financing them. The really bonkers part is that these folks are so deep in their echo chambers that they may not even know how completely their reputations have been self-exterminated. If they even cared about resurrecting themselves from the propaganda graveyard at this point, it would take a generation of solid work to recover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
6h

If Hamas gave a single damn about its civilians, they could send them away from combat zones and none would be harmed. Gaza civilians willingly and unwillingly are enmeshed with terrorist paramilitaries and suffer because of it. The culture is a death cult and martyrdom is a badge of honor. Radical Islamic money builds tunnels and buys guns while sitting in the sun elsewhere. The only solution is eradication of Hamas. Calling IDF/Israel/all Jews genocidal is simple gaslight and it is the oldest sport in the world. If Tehran collapses, maybe maybe maybe the jihad movement will go quiet for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture