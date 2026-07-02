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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
25m

Adam, for anyone who doubts that a progressive government would sacrifice principle for politics, this is another example. None of this was really about doing the right thing. It was about appealing to a growing Muslim voting bloc, to the progressive left, and to those who were already predisposed to blame Israel. Politically, it accomplished exactly what the government wanted.

The double standard couldn't be clearer. Conditions were announced, but when they weren't met, there were no consequences. Israel continued to be judged and pressured, while the Palestinian leadership was excused from accountability.

The tragedy is that this kind of cowardice doesn't just hurt Israel or the Jewish community. Canada's enemies are the same enemies of every Canadian who values democracy and freedom. The government may think it's buying political support today, but if it continues down this path, Canada itself will pay the price.

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
13m

This is not just true of Canada, it’s true of the West. The West neither imposes obligations on Palestinians nor holds them accountable for their actions. For the West (and the Arabs), the Palestinians are merely a cudgel with which to beat Israel.

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